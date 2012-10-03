Houston Texans waive third-string quarterback John Beck

The Texans (4-0) turned to Nolan after Quintin Demps fractured his left forearm in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. Nolan was a seventh-round draft pick by Houston in 2009, and spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a broken wrist. He played in 30 games between 2010 and '11, but was waived at the end of training camp this year. He was waived by the Miami Dolphins last month.