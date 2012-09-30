Houston Texans stay unbeaten, evolve into AFC's finest

Not a chance.
The Texans were barely tested in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. This one had a similar feel to Houston's first three wins, and we're still waiting for this team to be tested.
Gary Kubiak's offense -- now in full bloom -- never strayed from the game plan. The defense took over early. Welcome to Texans football, circa 2012.
Over the past two seasons, Kubiak has transformed Houston from a minor-league pest into a major-league roadblock on the path to New Orleans and Super Bowl XLVII.
Much of the season has yet to reveal itself, but Houston has yet to flash a weakness. Delving beyond their 4-0 mark, the Texans are impressive for the scheme they've built around quarterback Matt Schaub. Houston had thrown the ball fewer than 50 percent of the time entering the game, but when Schaub is asked to run play-action, few do it better. That has to do with Houston's deep backfield and the respect defenses must afford to Arian Foster and Ben Tate.