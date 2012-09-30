Houston Texans stay unbeaten, evolve into AFC's finest

Much of the season has yet to reveal itself, but Houston has yet to flash a weakness. Delving beyond their 4-0 mark, the Texans are impressive for the scheme they've built around quarterback Matt Schaub. Houston had thrown the ball fewer than 50 percent of the time entering the game, but when Schaub is asked to run play-action, few do it better. That has to do with Houston's deep backfield and the respect defenses must afford to Arian Foster and Ben Tate.