Houston Texans' Shaun Cody undergoes back surgery

The Houston Texans are encouraged by linebacker Brian Cushing's progress following in-season knee surgery, but he isn't the only player in Houston facing offseason rehabilitation.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that Shaun Cody, the Texans' 307-pound nose tackle, underwent back surgery in Los Angeles last week. Cody had "microscopic lumbar discectomy surgery for a lumbar disc herniation," per the report.
Cody initially injured his back during the preseason, but played through the pain while also enduring broken ribs and a punctured lung along the way.
Cody, 30, has started in 56 of his 58 appearances with the Texans over the past four seasons, but his future in Houston is murky. He's set to become a free agent in March, but isn't viewed as a premier player at his position. The Texans have three-year pro Earl Mitchell and Terrell McClain, a project, behind Cody and might seek help in the draft.