Houston Texans reporter keeps word, eats newspaper

Here are a few things you can safely call Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain:
1) A high-end tweeter (especially in times of Texans turmoil)
2) A "Spring Breakers" cast member
3) A man of his word
We learned that last one on Monday. The backstory: A few months back, McClain wrote that he would eat the front page of the Chronicle's draft day coverage if the Texans didn't use their No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback.
The Texans, as we know, selected South Carolina pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick. McClain proved his word was as strong as his beat coverage, chowing down on "Chronicle strips" and washing it down with a baked potato.
"And if I get sick and die," McClain said, "blame it on (general manager) Rick Smith and (coach) Bill O'Brien."
You have our word, John.