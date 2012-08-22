Houston Texans' Ra'Shon Harris out for season with torn triceps

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans reserve defensive tackle Ra'Shon Harris is out for the season after suffering a torn right triceps.
Coach Gary Kubiak says the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Harris was hurt during an individual period on Tuesday and will be placed on injured reserve.
Harris signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in January. He was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009. He was cut by the Steelers, claimed by the Carolina Panthers. He played in two games for the Panthers in 2009.
The Texans play at the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game on Saturday. Houston's defensive front has been dented by injuries -- nose tackle Shaun Cody is nursing a sore back and defensive end J.J. Watt suffered a dislocated left elbow early in training camp.
