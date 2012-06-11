Houston Texans have concerning lack of WR depth

Matt Schaub will be among a group of about 30 Houston Texans veterans who won't be on the field for minicamp this week, but the quarterback is set to be a full participant when training camp begins next month.
The Texans will need Schaub -- coming off foot surgery -- to stay on the field, though T.J. Yates provided a silver lining last season by showing promise as Schaub's replacement.
Past history provides no such reassurances in the Texans' wide receiver ranks. Starters Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter are both 31, not quite old-timers but still a pair of pass-catchers with some mileage on the odometer.
Beyond those two starters, the Texans don't have another player with any true NFL experience. In fact, no other receiver on Houston's roster has an NFL catch ... ever.
"I like their (reserves) ability, but none has a catch in a game," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "That's a concern."
There are veteran options on the free-agent market (including one proven performer with a loose grasp of the Spanish language), but Kubiak was encouraged by what he saw from his in-house options at OTAs.
"I think their progress was good," he said. "We've got a lot of second- and third-year guys learning what it takes to become a pro, and that's important."
Current wide receivers on the roster include second-round pick DeVier Posey and fourth-rounder Keshawn Martin. The only backup receiver with any NFL experience is Juaquin Iglesias, who ended last season on Houston's practice squad.