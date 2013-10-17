Around the League

Presented By

Houston Texans' Gary Kubiak not coaching scared

Published: Oct 17, 2013 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

If Gary Kubiak is going down with the ship in Houston this year, he's going down with his guys.

The Texans announced Thursday that quarterback Case Keenumwill start Sunday in Kansas City, a surprising choice since T.J. Yates has more experience and has been the team's backup all year. Matt Schaub is out with an ankle injury. Yates' tentative, mistake-prone performance last week in relief of Schaub must have been a factor. But we believe there is more at play here.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle wrote this week that he believes Kubiak will be fired if the team continues to embarrass itself. Kubiak knows he has a veteran team, and this is a season in which the Texans were expected to be Super Bowl contenders.

The Texans are 2-4 and about to face the best defense in the NFL in the Chiefs. The Texans' offense has scored just two touchdowns in four weeks. Over that same span, opposing defenses have returned four interceptions for touchdowns against them. (Five consecutive games overall.)

Kubiak often is a very conservative coach when he's calling plays. This is not a conservative move. This is Kubiak going with a young player he believes in, no matter the risk.

"I didn't hesitate cause I feel like we need a spark," Kubiak said. "I think it's the best thing for our team."

Undrafted out of the University of Houston, Keenum spent last year on the practice squad. He challenged Yates for the backup job over the offseason and acquitted himself well in the preseason.

"He just has that thing about him. And it's a good thing," Andre Johnson said Thursday of Keenum, via ESPN's Tania Ganguli.

Harrison: Hall of Fame cases for ...

Is Phil Simms a Hall of Famer? Six quarterbacks are eligible for induction in 2014. Elliot Harrison examines each player. READ

Keenum doesn't have a big arm, but he has impressed folks inside the Houston building with his play. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips compared Keenum to Tony Romo, another undrafted quarterback who learned his craft on the bench.

Romo didn't have to make his first start in the loudest stadium in the league, against the NFL's most ferocious pass rush. The deck is stacked against Keenum.

Kubiak knows it, but it doesn't matter. He's not coaching scared.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW