Houston Texans draft defensive tackle Louis Nix

NEW YORK -- The Houston Texans continue to add fresh talent to their increasingly dangerous front seven.
Bill O'Brien's team traded back into the third round for Philadelphia's No. 83 overall pick, which they used to grab Notre Dame nose tackle Louis Nix, who plummeted down the board because of a November knee surgery that cost him five games with the Fighting Irish last season.
A mammoth 6-foot-2, 331-pound specimen, Nix can play the zero-technique spot for a Texans defense that housed only Jerrell Powe in the middle before the draft.
Houston gave up a fourth-rounder at No. 101 and its fifth-rounder (No. 141) to move up for a player defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has been tracking since early in the draft process. Nix was seen as a potential option for the Texans at the 33rd pick, but their patience paid off.
With New England's Ryan Mallett still in play at the quarterback position, the Texans have used this draft to add physical freak Jadeveon Clowney and, now, a run-stuffing interior lineman who fits well with Crennel's master plan for this vastly improved defense.
