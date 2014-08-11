Houston Texans cut Andre Brown, add Ronnie Brown

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the team released running back Andre Brown, per a source informed of the move.
Brown appeared headed for the chopping block after the former Giants back was left out of the rotation during Houston's embarrassing 32-0 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The moves clear a path for new talent. Rapoport reported Monday night that the team has signed journeyman Ronnie Brown and former Cardinals tailback William Powell.
With Jonathan Grimes and sixth-round rookie Alfred Blue next on the depth chart behind Arian Foster, a new pecking order could be established by the end of the third preseason game.
