Houston Texans' Arian Foster claims NFL players cheat

Arian Foster has been around football players who have cheated, the Houston Texans' running back told ESPN Radio's Colin Cowherd on Friday.
When Cowherd asked Foster if players in the NFL cheat, Foster responded, "Yeah, yeah. To me, if you are taking steroids and things like that, to me, it's a quick fix to a long-term solution, so it's going to lead to more problems.
"Steroids make you stiff," Foster continued. "Steroids do things to your body that are (not) conducive to your health. So, if you want me to be strong for the season, yeah, maybe that works and maybe it doesn't. For the long haul, I think it'll hurt your body more than anything."
Foster didn't name names, but he said he saw steroid usage while at the University of Tennessee.
"I've seen and been around guys who juice," Foster said. "I've seen all kinds of things. If you can't get motivated, you can't get motivated."
Foster is a known health nut who once was on a vegan diet. His strong opinion is no surprise, and it's not a surprise that guys cheat. In an industry with millions at stake, players constantly look for an edge despite the consequences.
"I have always been a firm believer of anything that I need can come from the ground," Foster said. "Anything else, I never felt the need. In college, a lot of people took creatine. That was a big thing in college. I never took creatine. I never took muscle shakes or none of that.
"I've always been a firm believer of hard work and doing things the way I have always done it."