Houston faithful hope Texans luckier than Oilers of old

Those Oilers teams of the late '80s and early '90s were led by coaches Jack Pardee and, before that, Jerry Glanville -- whose primary concern was to leave game tickets for an Elvis he still considered alive and well somewhere in America. Those were the rough-and-tumble days of the AFC Central, when Houston lit 'em up in the "House of Pain" and generally were money in the bank -- that is, until the playoffs arrived.