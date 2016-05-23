House Report: NFL attempted to influence brain injury study

"There is no dispute that there were concerns raised about both the nature of the study in question and possible conflicts of interest," McCarthy continued. "These concerns were raised for review and consideration through the appropriate channels. Ultimately the funding decision was made by the FNIH/NIH, not the NFL, as the FNIH's public statement of December 22, 2015, confirms. The nature of those conversations and a detailed account of the concerns were communicated in full to the committee members. It is deeply disappointing the authors of the staff report would make allegations directed at doctors affiliated with the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee without ever speaking to them."