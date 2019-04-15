Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2019 NFL Draft

Murray lacks ideal height, but had very few passes blocked at Oklahoma. He was a winner in high school while playing in the best 6A division in Texas. He has a very quick release and is smart. Murray is a very good runner -- though he has not been timed, I would say he would most likely run a 4.4 40. He's also been very well-coached by Lincoln Riley at OU and by his father, Kevin Murray, who was a quarterback of note at Texas A&M; the elder Murray's college career included putting up 36 points in a Cotton Bowl win over Auburn after the 1986 season. Kyler Murray completed over 90 percent of his passes at Oklahoma's pro day (61 of 67 attempts) and boasts above-average velocity and accuracy.