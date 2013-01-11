Hogettes super-fans calling it quits after 30 years

The Hogettes are done.
The cross-dressing, fake snout-wearing Redskins fans have called it quits after 30 years. This message was posted on hogettes.org:
"After 30 seasons, the Hogettes® are hanging up our pig snouts & dresses. It has been an honor being a part of the greatest 12th Man fans in the NFL. We will forever be Redskins' fans and cheer for our beloved team. It is a new era and we will continue to support RG3 and his teammates. HAIL TO THE REDSKINS!!! We will also continue to help (incognito) raise money for Children's Charities. -- Mikey T., Boss Hogette"
I won't pretend to be an expert on the Redskins' super fans. Kudos for their charity work, but I never quite understood the whole thing -- even after reading their history.
But the Hogettes are a part of NFL history. It'll be different not seeing those clips during Redskins games.