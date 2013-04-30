Hines Ward: I don't think NFL is ready for a gay player

"I don't think football is ready, there's too many guys in the locker room and, you know, guys play around too much," Ward said Tuesday on Erik Kuselias' NBC Sports Radio show, via ProFootballTalk.com. "Hopefully, one guy comes out of the closet and (will) be comfortable with himself. I don't have anything against a gay football player or a gay person period, so if he does, he has support from me. I want people to live their lives for who they are and don't have to hide behind closed doors to do that."