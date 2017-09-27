High-flying adventures in NFL Media Research Notes

Here's the thing about the Patriots right now: If you want to beat them, you better do it soon. As a Jets fan who has lived through the entire post-2000 nightmare that is the Belichick-Brady era, I can promise you that New England will figure out their issues on defense. Are they going to suddenly morph into the 2000 Ravens? Nah. But Belichick and his cohorts -- this includes the marvelously bearded defensive coordinator Matt Patricia -- will forego sleep and showers to ensure this defense is competent by January.