Adam Gase tired of Dolphins' 'garbage' offense

Adam Gase is already fed up with his offense after just two games this season.

Following the Miami Dolphins' 20-6 loss to the New York Jets, Gase was asked Monday what he liked from the film: "Nothing," the coach responded.

"A lot of bad football," Gase said, via the Miami Herald. "More mental errors than we've had the last two years. I'll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play."

Added Gase: "I'm upset about the way our offense played. I'm just tired of watching it for two years. Just garbage. So, we're going to figure something out."

The Dolphins rank 30th in points per game (12.5), 27th in total yards per game (280.5), 21st in passing yards per game (210) and 28th in rushing yards per game (70.5).

With skill players Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and veteran quarterback Jay Cutler the anemic start to the season is unexpected.

"It's just surprising, some of the stuff we don't do right," Gase said. "We basically skimmed it back as much as we could over the last year. Trying to make it so we can play fast and [win favorable] matchups. We're not doing it, so we'll figure out a way to make adjustments."

Aside from benching one of his stars, Gase's chances are likely to be schematic, which could mean we see the coach insists the pace quicken when his team has the ball.

"We'll make the proper adjustments," he said. "We'll probably make some changes. So figure out what we've got to do, get that thing rolling. I've been watching it for two years. It hasn't worked. So we're going to figure some things out."