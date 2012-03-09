Hey, Broncos fans: Tim Tebow or Peyton Manning?

Another day, another Tim Tebow-flavored billboard rises in Denver.
We're still pondering a potential Tebow-Manning pairing in Denver -- a radioactive scenario that might result in the Internet melting -- but Broncos fans are already weighing in, thanks to this freshly minted signage asking citizens to pick their signal-caller of choice.
"Broncos fans vote," the billboard screams, directing passerby to a website, OneSwoosh.com, set up to tally the results.
The billboard space and website are owned by Multiline International Imports, and company employee Tariq Suleiman told NFL.com that Tebow held an early lead Thursday, but estimated that, by Friday, "it's neck and neck."
Interesting timing. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported that Manning landed in Denver on Friday to meet with John Elway, the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations, clarifying the team's interest in the former Colts star.
Suleiman confirmed that he and the rest of the gang at Multiline also were behind last season's billboard campaign urging coach John Fox to make Tebow the starter. The company specializes in "wholesale toys and gifts," but as "fans of the team and Tebow," wanted to get behind their quarterback in a very public way.
No comment from Multiline on why an always-forgotten Kyle Ortonnever received this treatment. The gang has swiftly moved on to bigger and better things.