Hernandez prosecutor cites O.J. Simpson case in judge request

Published: Feb 05, 2015 at 08:57 AM

FALL RIVER, Mass. -- Citing the O.J. Simpson case, a prosecutor in the murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez told a judge Thursday that trophies and religious items had been added to Hernandez's home since the 2013 killing, and he requested they be removed before the jury tours the house.

The defense agreed to remove the photos, game balls and other items or to cover them before jurors see the home during a visit scheduled for Friday.

Hernandez is accused of killing Odin Lloyd in June 2013. Lloyd, a semipro football player, was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins. At the time, Hernandez had a $40 million contract with the New England Patriots.

It's the second time in a month that the court has taken up the question of whether jurors will be allowed to see trophies and other personal items in Hernandez's home, where Jenkins still lives. Last month, Bristol County Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh ruled that jurors would be allowed to see Hernandez's trophy case after his lawyer, James Sultan, argued that the house should be shown to jurors exactly the way it was at the time of Lloyd's death.

"The trial is about the truth. This is the truth of his house," Sultan said then.

But on Thursday, prosecutor Patrick Bomberg said he took a tour through the house a day earlier and discovered religious items had been added, as was memorabilia from his NFL, college and high school careers. He said it was displayed in several rooms in the house, and furniture was added to hold it.

"It's not nearly the same as it appeared back in 2013," Bomberg said.

He compared it to how Simpson's home was changed and manipulated before the jurors in his murder trial visited it. In that case, photographs and pictures were placed in the home to portray Simpson as a family man, and a Bible was placed on a table to play to jurors' religious sympathies.

Garsh said anything new would have to be covered or removed, and the defense agreed to do so.

Also Thursday, Sultan challenged police over how they handled evidence and the crime scene. North Attleborough police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo testified that a heavy rainstorm came in not long after Lloyd's body was discovered, so officers picked up shell casings, a towel, a baseball cap and a marijuana blunt so they would not get wet. Other evidence, including tire tracks, footprints and Lloyd's body, were covered.

Sultan questioned why evidence was moved instead of covered and why no one measured how far the evidence was from the body.

DiRenzo said they eyeballed it.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW