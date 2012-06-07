Henry Melton the Bears' new 'Fridge'

With Matt Forte unsigned, the Chicago Bears are taking some creative measures to solve their short-yardage running woes.
Onlookers at Bears practice Wednesday saw the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle lining up in the backfield. Melton rushed for over 800 yards as a senior in high school and then was a backup running back at Texas before bulking up for his D-line duties. He scored 16 touchdowns with a 4.7 yards-per-carry average in college.
"I played a little bit," Melton told the Chicago Tribune. "Trying to bring it back, see what I've got left. It's fun. I'm trying to perfect my craft at defensive tackle. But it's a fun switch-up. Any way I can help."
Even if Forte signs, it would be fun to watch Melton on an occasional power formation. Chicago also added bruiser Michael Bush this offseason. In short: Matt Forte's fantasy owners have a few vultures to worry about.