Henry Melton tears ACL, out for Chicago Bears' season

Chicago's balanced Week 3 win in Pittsburgh came with a heavy price. Bears defensive tackle Henry Melton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday and coach Marc Trestmanlater confirmed.
The news was first reported by ESPN.
Melton has been among the best at his position over the last two seasons. He was playing this season under a one-year contract as the team's franchise player. Now, Melton potentially will head to free agency with a far less certain future.
It is a devastating personal blow for Melton and a difficult one for the Bears' defense. Stephen Paea has played very well this season at defensive tackle, but he might have to change positions to the "three technique," where Melton made his plays, while Nate Collins picks up the slack at nose tackle.
Undrafted rookie free agent Zach Minter is Melton's primary backup, but Minter hasn't even been active for games early this season.
"You can't replace a Henry Melton. He is an elite D-lineman. He will be missed. The next man has to step up and do his job," linebacker Lance Briggs told the Chicago Tribune.
Everything has turned to gold for new Bears coach Marc Trestman early this season, with this being the first serious setback for the team. Jay Cutler and the offense will have to pick up the slack.