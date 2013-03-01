Henry Melton tagged as Chicago Bears' franchise player

The Chicago Bears have informed defensive tackle Henry Melton that he will be designated as the team's franchise player, the Bears announced Friday.
As a franchise player, Melton is set to make $8,450,000 next season. In 14 games this past season, Melton had 44 tackles and six sacks.
"It just feels good to be thought of so highly," Melton told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Been a long road and now just want to get a long term deal done and remain a Bear for years to come."
Melton later tweeted about the announcement.
The Times' Sean Jensen said Melton was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas when he learned the news "and he's probably buying a round of drinks tonight."