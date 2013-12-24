Henry Melton's agent: My client did not start any altercation

Chicago Bears injured defensive tackle Henry Melton was arrested Sunday following an alleged altercation at Chill Sports Bar and Grill in Grapevine, Texas.
Melton was charged and with public intoxication and assault and was later released after posting a $1,210 bond.
On Tuesday, Melton's agent, Jordon Woy, released a statement, obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, maintaining Melton's innocence.
"After investigating the matter, Henry Melton did not physically start any altercation that evening," Woy wrote. "We have had several independent witnesses contact us separately to corroborate this. We plan to defend Henry in this matter and we will determine if we will bring any causes of action on his behalf."
From the get-go, Melton said he was wronged and didn't do anything to instigate the incident. Shortly after news of the incident went public, the Bears organization released a statement that said the team would be looking into the matter.
Melton was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season after he tore his ACL in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The d-tackle received the Bears' franchise tag last offseason and is set to be a free agent.