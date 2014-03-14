Around the League

Presented By

Henry Melton reportedly visiting Seattle Seahawks

Published: Mar 14, 2014 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Do the rich always get richer?

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...

Defensive tackle Henry Melton, our No. 2 free agent left on the market, is visiting the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Friday.

Coming off a torn ACL, the former college running back has faced a questionable market. Had he not been injured, Melton would have been one of the top free agent defensive linemen to open free agency.

Seattle has re-signed Michael Bennett and Tony McDaniel and jettisoned veterans Chris Clemons and Red Bryant this offseason.

Last season, the Seahawks inked Bennett to a one-year "prove-it" contract that worked out swimmingly. There is certainly a chance general manager John Schneider could employ that strategy again this season with Melton.

The defensive tackle also met with the Vikings this week, and the Chicago Bears still have some interest in the defensive tackle returning.

UPDATE: After his visit in Seattle, Melton will head to his home state of Texas to visit with the Dallas Cowboys in the next few days, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport Reported. Melton is a favorite of Cowboys defensive coaches. He worked with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with the Chicago Bears. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill first reported the news. 

Here are some other notable visits happening Friday:

»Emmanuel Sanders is visiting Friday with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rapoport reported, per a person who had spoken to the receiver. The receiver visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday and is scheduled to see the 49ers on Saturday. 

»Steve Smith will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Of note: The Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers in 2014, which would give Smith a chance for his "blood and guts" revenge.

»Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks told Anderson he's flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts today. Rapoport reported the Panthers and Chargers are in the mix for Nicks as well.

»Julian Edelman will take his first visit Friday with the 49ers, per Rapoport, citing a source who has spoken with him. The Niners are also interested in Hakeem Nicks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

»Cornerback Cortland Finnegan will visit the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, via Dolphins sources.

»Offensive tackle Michael Oher is visiting the Tennessee Titans on Friday and then will visit the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport. ESPN.com's Paul Kuharsky first reported the Titans visit. Tennessee also will host Kansas City Chefs linebacker Akeem Jordan, per The Tennessean

»Ten-year veteran defensive end Antonio Smithis visiting Oakland on Friday, and is slated to visit the St. Louis Rams on Saturday, Rapoport reports, per a person informed of Smith's schedule.

»The Buffalo Bills announce the visits of linebacker Brandon Spikes and running back Anthony Dixon. Spikes, an inside 'backer would make sense as the Bills play to move rookie sensation Kiko Alonsoto outside linebacker

»Kenny Britt is set to visit the St. Louis Rams in the coming days, according to Rapoport. The wide receiver played for coach Jeff Fisher during his time in Tennessee. 

»Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is flying to New Jersey to visit both the Jets and the Giants, Rapoport reported Friday, according to a source informed of the cornerback's plans. 

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" recaps the wild start of free agency. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW