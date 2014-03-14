Henry Melton reportedly visiting Seattle Seahawks

Do the rich always get richer?
Defensive tackle Henry Melton, our No. 2 free agent left on the market, is visiting the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Friday.
Coming off a torn ACL, the former college running back has faced a questionable market. Had he not been injured, Melton would have been one of the top free agent defensive linemen to open free agency.
Seattle has re-signed Michael Bennett and Tony McDaniel and jettisoned veterans Chris Clemons and Red Bryant this offseason.
Last season, the Seahawks inked Bennett to a one-year "prove-it" contract that worked out swimmingly. There is certainly a chance general manager John Schneider could employ that strategy again this season with Melton.
The defensive tackle also met with the Vikings this week, and the Chicago Bears still have some interest in the defensive tackle returning.
UPDATE: After his visit in Seattle, Melton will head to his home state of Texas to visit with the Dallas Cowboys in the next few days, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport Reported. Melton is a favorite of Cowboys defensive coaches. He worked with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with the Chicago Bears. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill first reported the news.
Here are some other notable visits happening Friday:
»Emmanuel Sanders is visiting Friday with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rapoport reported, per a person who had spoken to the receiver. The receiver visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday and is scheduled to see the 49ers on Saturday.
»Steve Smith will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Of note: The Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers in 2014, which would give Smith a chance for his "blood and guts" revenge.
»Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks told Anderson he's flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts today. Rapoport reported the Panthers and Chargers are in the mix for Nicks as well.
»Julian Edelman will take his first visit Friday with the 49ers, per Rapoport, citing a source who has spoken with him. The Niners are also interested in Hakeem Nicks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
»Cornerback Cortland Finnegan will visit the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, via Dolphins sources.
»Offensive tackle Michael Oher is visiting the Tennessee Titans on Friday and then will visit the Oakland Raiders, per Rapoport. ESPN.com's Paul Kuharsky first reported the Titans visit. Tennessee also will host Kansas City Chefs linebacker Akeem Jordan, per The Tennessean.
»Ten-year veteran defensive end Antonio Smithis visiting Oakland on Friday, and is slated to visit the St. Louis Rams on Saturday, Rapoport reports, per a person informed of Smith's schedule.
»The Buffalo Bills announce the visits of linebacker Brandon Spikes and running back Anthony Dixon. Spikes, an inside 'backer would make sense as the Bills play to move rookie sensation Kiko Alonsoto outside linebacker.
»Kenny Britt is set to visit the St. Louis Rams in the coming days, according to Rapoport. The wide receiver played for coach Jeff Fisher during his time in Tennessee.
»Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is flying to New Jersey to visit both the Jets and the Giants, Rapoport reported Friday, according to a source informed of the cornerback's plans.