Henry Melton leaves Seattle for Dallas Cowboys visit

After losing out to the Packers on Julius Peppers, the Dallas Cowboys got a last-minute reprieve in their pursuit of Henry Melton.
Free-Agent Tracker
The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle made it to Dallas for his Monday visit with the Cowboys, a person informed of his plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.
Rapoport had previously reported that Melton's visit was up in the air, as his camp was "deep in negotiations" with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
Melton is from suburban Dallas and has heavy ties to the Cowboys' defensive coaching staff. Perhaps he wasn't prepared to sign with Seattle before giving his hometown team a fair shot.
With Peppers, DeMarcus Ware and Jason Hatcher out of the picture, the pressure is on Jerry Jones' staff to sign Melton and fill one of the biggest voids remaining in free agency.
