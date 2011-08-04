Henne admits Dolphins fans' jeers hurt him 'deep down inside'

Published: Aug 04, 2011 at 09:58 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Chad Henne spoke about how hearing a few Miami Dolphins fans chanting for Kyle Orton at a practice earlier this week seemed unpleasant. A few minutes later, Dolphins coach Tony Sparano gave a benign answer about his team's level of interest in Brett Favre, quickly creating a buzz anyway.

Ah, the annual quarterback circus in Miami appears to be heating up nicely.

Henne said Thursday that he understands criticism comes with the territory of being a quarterback, which seems especially so in Miami given that each of the 15 starters who followed Dan Marino have tried and failed to fill the shadow he continues to cast on the franchise. At an open practice Monday night, a small number of fans broke into a "We want Orton!" chant, referencing the team's apparent interest in acquiring the Denver Broncos' quarterback.

"Absolutely you hear it," Henne said Thursday. "But you take it in, take it out. ... The biggest thing is if you're a Miami Dolphin fan, hopefully you're cheering for the Miami Dolphins and players out there rather than somebody that's not."

Sparano jumped to Henne's defense Wednesday, calling the chants "sick" in an unusually sharp-tongued display from a coach who tends to be mild-mannered in interview sessions. On Thursday, Sparano lauded Henne again, saying he's the team's No. 1 quarterback despite the recent signing of Matt Moore, most recently of the Carolina Panthers.

Then Sparano was asked if the team would rule out any possibility of adding Favre, and the coach seemed to know even the mere mention of the 41-year-old oft-retired quarterback would make news. Almost grudgingly, Sparano answered anyway.

"I can't rule anything out. OK? So, I mean, we don't rule anything out," he said. "I don't know how you want me to answer that. That'll be all over the news now too, but I'm giving you the only answer I can give you."

Sparano confirmed the Dolphins brought in running back Tiki Barber for a workout Tuesday and noted the team added Jason Taylor a few days ago for defensive depth. Barber is 36, Taylor turns 37 on Sept. 1.

"You know Tiki's age. We signed Jason Taylor," Sparano said. "So we're going to flip over whatever rocks we think are necessary in this process. I don't want to say something that my feet are to the fire on."

Within moments, Sparano's comments related to Favre quickly spread on social media, with some perceiving his words as confirmation of Miami interest in Favre. In actuality, Sparano was only answering a question by using a familiar phrase -- "flipping rocks" is the same verbage former Dolphins personnel czar Bill Parcells used when talking about finding talent to fill Miami's roster for the past few seasons.

The one area where Sparano and Henne differed Thursday was their sense of who's where on the depth chart. Even though Sparano said Henne is the No. 1 guy "right now," Henne refused to tab himself as the first-stringer.

"I'm competing every day," Henne said.

Henne threw for 3,301 yards last season with 15 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, tying him for fourth-most in the NFL. He has started 27 times in parts of three seasons; the Dolphins are 13-14 in those games.

So given that, Henne understands that fans may have a certain level of frustration.

"Criticism is always going to be out there, especially in my position," he said. "The head coach and the quarterback are the most critiqued people. For a quarterback, you're out there. If you're winning games, things are going well. If you're not, if you're losing games, everything's pointed toward you. It's part of the position, and obviously, it is a little bit of motivation.

"You want the respect of the fans, and you want them to have your back," Henne added. "But at the same time, they have their opinions. Everybody has their own opinions. They're going to play it as it is, and if I'm doing bad, then they can critique me, but if I'm doing well, obviously they're going to be happy."

Henne even tried to put a positive spin on those fan chants from Monday night, saying it helped the Dolphins prepare for what sort of environments they'll face on the road this season.

Of course, he didn't expect that to happen in his home stadium.

"I don't let a lot of things show," Henne said. "Deep down inside, it does hurt. But hey, I'm here for the team. I'm here to make myself better and help the team be a better team."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More