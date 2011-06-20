Helping to end lame Twitter smack talk between NFL players

3. "I used to (take advantage of) guys like you in prison"

"Road House" needs to be in here. A reader, @michaelpauldell, suggested "Pain don't hurt," which is a good one. But this is one of the greatest lines in cinema history so it has to be included (especially if you know the rated R version). If I was Plaxico Burress, I would say this to the first guy lined up against me (it should be noted, this line was not delivered by Patrick Swayze, which knocks it down a peg).