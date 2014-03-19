Helping hands: 13 biggest beneficiaries of free agency

1. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have ranked last in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking metrics for two consecutive seasons, with left tackle as a primary culprit. Now the left side will be more than capably manned by a Matterhorn in Jared Veldheer and 2013 first-round pick Jonathan Cooper, one of the most athletic guards to enter the NFL in the past decade. General manager Steve Keim recently boasted that Palmer can spin the ball with any quarterback in the league when he has time. That claim will be put to the test in 2014.