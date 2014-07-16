Healthy Malcom Floyd a Chargers standout this spring

Ten months removed from last September's season-ending neck injury, Malcom Floyd is all systems go for the Chargers.
Tom Krasovic of U-T San Diego labeled the 32-year-old wide receiver the MVP of the team's spring sessions after Floyd was the "most-targeted" pass-catcher on the roster.
Floyd was "tested repeatedly" in the passing game and "won more than he lost" against San Diego's rash of defensive backs, according to Krasovic.
"I don't have any doubts in my mind right now," Floyd said last month of his status for this month's training camp.
His healthy return to the lineup would serve as a boost to Philip Rivers, giving the quarterback an upgrade over Vincent Brown who can eat up yardage downfield. Floyd averaged an outrageous 24.8 yards per reception in his six catches before the neck injury.
Paired across from Keenan Allen, Floyd has the speed to beat cover men and eat up real estate through air for a Chargers attack being billed as a high-flying, no-huddle outfit in the AFC West.
