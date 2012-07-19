He Said, He Said: Will the Jets make the playoffs?

We should be buried under news of the New York Giants defending their Super Bowl crown, but we've hardly heard a peep. Thank the Jets for that. Tim Tebow's arrival in East Rutherford -- as Mark Sanchez sees his role reduced -- is the set-up for many a juicy storyline in Gotham.
Gang Green is the center of attention -- again -- but are they any good? Are the Jets a playoff team?
In their latest edition of "He Said, He Said," Around The League's Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus offer two opinions on a hot-buzz topic in the NFL.
Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus write for Around the League. Dan may or may not have called Mark Sanchez the NFL's most handsome quarterback on the latest Dameshek podcast.