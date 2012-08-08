He Said, He Said: What to expect from Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens is back on the NFL landscape, adding another intriguing plotline to training camp.
The Seattle Seahawks are banking that a humbled and still physically impressive T.O. will provide a spark to their passing offense. The question is, just how much does Owens, 38, have left after missing a season on the heels of reconstructive knee surgery?
In their latest edition of "He Said, He Said," Around The League's Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler offer two opinions on a hot-buzz topic in the NFL.
Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus write for Around the League. They both loathe any and all references to getting one's popcorn ready.