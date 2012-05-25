HBO's 'Hard Knocks' should have no shortage of quality options

The Jacksonville Jaguars. They are team that wants to do it, so let them do it. Because the Jags are eager, access to most areas of the organization will not be off-limits. And it will give fans insight into a franchise that, quite frankly, most people don't know about. The Jaguars are always treated like a second-class citizen -- much like several unfortunate organizations in the NHL, NBA and MLB. Jacksonville is an NFL team, and presumably is here to stay. So it should be treated as such.