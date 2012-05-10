HBO reportedly still eyeing Jets for 'Hard Knocks'

HBO hasn't shut the door on another "Hard Knocks" featuring everyone's favorite gentleman and scholar, Rex Ryan.
The New York Jets are among a handful of teams still being considered for the series, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Whether the Jets harbor interest is another question. Owner Woody Johnson has publicly stated he'd like to see his organization featured again after the team was a runaway hit in 2010. Ryan isn't so sure.
The Jets are fine television, but who can blame the coach for wanting to steer clear of luring documentary film cameras into the locker room?
Two summers ago, New York was coming off a surprise trip to the AFC Championship Game and Ryan could do no wrong. He faces tougher realities in 2012 after last year's 8-8 record, the troubling product of a roster plagued by in-fighting, poor play and a steady diet of unfulfilled Super Bowl predictions.
With the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow pairing set to ignite, the New York Jets should make a decision: Increase the boundary lines of what promises to be a circus, or seal the gates and get down to work.