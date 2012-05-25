HBO plans to have 'Hard Knocks' team by June 1

HBO plans to have an NFL team in place for this year's edition of "Hard Knocks" by June 1, according to Michael Shain of the New York Post.
Thus far, finding a willing participant to appear in the popular program has been difficult. The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins reportedly have either declined offers or informed HBO and NFL Films that they're not interested in opening their doors to camera crews.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated in a tweet on Friday that his team might not be ready to be under such a spotlight.