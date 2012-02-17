'Hawks GM not about to panic over QB play

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock doesn't agree with the passive approach, telling reporters Wednesday, "You know, I've seen a lot of Tarvaris Jackson, because I also used to do the Minnesota Vikings preseason games. So I've seen an awful lot of him. I like him. But I think that position needs to be upgraded. I don't mind T-Jax competing for the position. But he either has to get a free agent in there or he has to draft somebody."