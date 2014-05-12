Haslam to Johnny Manziel: 'This isn't Hollywood'

Johnny Manziel entered Cleveland drenched in celebrity and immediately became the most popular man on the team. His selection provided a suffering fan base with brief euphoria -- some went a bit loco.
The team, however, plans on reining in Johnny Football's expectations.
Owner Jimmy Haslam said Monday that the team told Manziel to act "like a backup quarterback," per ESPN.com.
"We were frank with (Manziel) on Friday that's the expectation, you're the backup quarterback," Haslam said while speaking at a Pro Football Hall of Fame luncheon in Canton, Ohio, per The Plain Dealer. "This is a hard-working, blue-collar town, this isn't Hollywood. We want you to come in and go to work."
The Browns open rookie minicamp Saturday, with organized team activities to follow next week. Haslam said the team plans to begin with Brian Hoyer as the starting quarterback.
"It's his job to lose," Haslam said of Hoyer.
Manziel's teammates said before the team's annual charity golf outing that the rookie wouldn't be automatically granted the job.
"I think good old Johnny Football is going to be a good addition to Cleveland," center Alex Mack said Monday. "Don't know who the starter is going to be, though."
That is the man snapping you the ball, Johnny.
At the end of the day, the players acknowledged that Manziel's off-field popularity is meaningless as long as the team wins.
"New England is probably the most secretive of any NFL program, and they still have Tom Brady doing Ugg commercials," offensive tackle Joe Thomas said. "He has TMZ following him everywhere he goes. It's just a matter of how the player handles it."