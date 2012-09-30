Hartley's missed field-goal try sinks Saints to 0-4

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson in the fourth quarter, and the Green Bay Packers shook off a week's worth of controversy with a rally to beat the New Orleans Saints 28-27 on Sunday.
With Packers fans howling about what appeared to be yet another bad call -- this time by the regular officials, not the replacements -- Garrett Hartley missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with just under three minutes remaining, costing the Saints a shot at the lead.
Drew Brees threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns for the winless Saints (0-4). Brees has thrown at least one touchdown in 47 consecutive regular-season games, tying the NFL's all-time mark set by Johnny Unitas.
