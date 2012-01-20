Harsh reality: Jets' Ryan says 'we busted' in bid for Super Bowl

Two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and one futile 8-8 season later, you'd think Jets coach Rex Ryan wouldn't even think about uttering the word "Super Bowl."
No way, not Rex. Can't help himself.
But at least when he invoked the big game while speaking to WFAN-AM on Friday, it was with a bit of humility in looking back at his bold preseason prediction regarding his own team.
"What else is there to go for?" Ryan said, via the New York Daily News. "It's Super Bowl or bust. Well, we busted."
Rex on the AFC Championship Game: "First off, the Ravens are going to win this game. I think Terrell Suggs might be the difference in this game. ... Let's face it: I'm cheering for the Ravens."