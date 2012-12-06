Harry Reid: New York Jets are like Republican Party

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) is a sports fan. He's not a fan of the New York Jets, but he follows them. And like the leader of the New York Jets, he likes to take shots at his opposition from behind a podium.
"Coach Ryan, he's got a problem. He has three quarterbacks: Sanchez, he's got Tim Tebow, he's got a guy by the name of McElroy," Reid recently said on the Senate floor, via Dan Steinberg of The Washington Post. "He can't decide who their quarterback is going to be. That's the same problem the Republicans are having. Romney's gone, but he's still in the background. We have McConnell and we have Boehner. Who is the quarterback, Mr. President? Who is the quarterback?"
The analogy works especially well considering Jets owner Woody Johnson's aggressive support of Mitt Romney. The real conundrum in this scenario: Who is Fireman Ed?