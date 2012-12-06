Harry Reid: New York Jets are like Republican Party

"Coach Ryan, he's got a problem. He has three quarterbacks: Sanchez, he's got Tim Tebow, he's got a guy by the name of McElroy," Reid recently said on the Senate floor, via Dan Steinberg of The Washington Post. "He can't decide who their quarterback is going to be. That's the same problem the Republicans are having. Romney's gone, but he's still in the background. We have McConnell and we have Boehner. Who is the quarterback, Mr. President? Who is the quarterback?"