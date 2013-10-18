Harrison Smith (turf toe) placed on Vikings' IR-recall

We told you Thursday that Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith likely was a candidate for injured reserve with the designation to return tag, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. That's exactly where Smith is headed.
The second-year defender is headed for IR-Recall to rest and heal from the turf toe injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Friday.
Coach Leslie Frazier told reporters on Thursday that "the possibility of surgery" is being discussed. The designation to return tag would allow Smith to return to practice in Week 13 and suit up for Minnesota's Week 15 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The loss of Smith cuts deep for a Vikings team that hasn't lived up to the billing on defense. Smith has emerged as Minnesota's best defensive back in his second NFL campaign. It's a loss that will impact the Vikingson Monday night against the New York Giants and deep into the distance until the young safety returns.