Hargrove refuses to discuss Saints 'bounty' scandal

On the first day of Green Bay's OTAs, former New Orleans Saints and current Packers defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove declined to discuss the bounty scandal or the appeal of his eight-game suspension. However, Hargrove did say how he does what coaches ask him to do, something that played a role in determining the length of his suspension.
"In this business you're always supposed to do what your coaches tell you to do," Hargrove said, according to Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "My response is what it was. Everything that I gave in that declaration (to the league) outlines exactly what happened. My coaches ask me to do something, I'll do it.
"It's the same way I'm going to be here. If Coach Dom ( Capers) asks me to go out and get the quarterback, I'll get the quarterback. That's just my responsibility as a player."
Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and linebackers coach Joe Vitt allegedly asked Hargrove to play "dumb" when asked about the program in 2010, delaying the investigation for two years. As a result, part of Hargrove's suspension was due to him obstructing the NFL's investigation into the program.
Hargrove left the Saints in 2010, spending the 2011 season as a backup for the Seattle Seahawks before signing a one-year, $825,000-contract with the Packers this offseason. If Hargrove's suspension is upheld, he will lose $388,235 in salary.