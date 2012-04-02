Around the League

Presented By

Hard to think Eagles are players in hunt for Tannehill

Published: Apr 02, 2012 at 04:18 AM

We understand teams are going to do the type of preparation work that teams do with the NFL draft just weeks away.

But seriously: Why are the Philadelphia Eagles sniffing around Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill?

Peter King reported Monday that a group of Eagles brass will be in College Station, Texas, on Monday to watch Tannehill go through a private workout.

Tannehill was unsure what to make of the news himself.

"I don't really know why," Tannehill told King. "I'll just get ready to throw for them and do my best."

Michael Vick will turn 32 in June and obviously is entrenched as the starter in Philadelphia. That said, there aren't many teams in football that need a capable backup quarterback more than the Eagles. Vick has never started more than 13 games in his three seasons with the team.

Unless he morphs into a pocket passer as he ages -- think a late-period Randall Cunningham -- Vick's likelihood for injury only figures to increase as he advances into his 30s. Kevin Kolb left the team prior to the 2011 season and Vince Young wasn't the answer as his replacement, leaving an unsettled depth chart in Philly. Tannehill could fill the understudy slot while serving as the QB of the future, perhaps in the Favre-Rodgers mold.

Of course, the Eagles -- who pick 15th in the first round -- would have to get aggressive to even have the opportunity to select Tannehill. The QB's stock is rising fast, and he could go as high as No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles, who have other issues to worry about, remain distant long shots at best.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW