Hard to think Eagles are players in hunt for Tannehill

We understand teams are going to do the type of preparation work that teams do with the NFL draft just weeks away.
But seriously: Why are the Philadelphia Eagles sniffing around Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill?
Peter King reported Monday that a group of Eagles brass will be in College Station, Texas, on Monday to watch Tannehill go through a private workout.
Tannehill was unsure what to make of the news himself.
"I don't really know why," Tannehill told King. "I'll just get ready to throw for them and do my best."
Michael Vick will turn 32 in June and obviously is entrenched as the starter in Philadelphia. That said, there aren't many teams in football that need a capable backup quarterback more than the Eagles. Vick has never started more than 13 games in his three seasons with the team.
Unless he morphs into a pocket passer as he ages -- think a late-period Randall Cunningham -- Vick's likelihood for injury only figures to increase as he advances into his 30s. Kevin Kolb left the team prior to the 2011 season and Vince Young wasn't the answer as his replacement, leaving an unsettled depth chart in Philly. Tannehill could fill the understudy slot while serving as the QB of the future, perhaps in the Favre-Rodgers mold.
Of course, the Eagles -- who pick 15th in the first round -- would have to get aggressive to even have the opportunity to select Tannehill. The QB's stock is rising fast, and he could go as high as No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles, who have other issues to worry about, remain distant long shots at best.