Around the NFL

'Hard Knocks' recap: Bolts, Rams react to a 'world on fire'

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 12:35 AM
Dan_Hanzus_1400x1000
Dan Hanzus

Around the NFL Writer

The Chargers knew they wanted to do ... something. But what?

The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was the biggest story in America, and the reality of an unarmed Black man being shot four times in the back by a police officer suddenly made the idea of playing football seem shallow and insignificant. The Detroit Lions canceled a practice on Tuesday, and the NBA stunned the country with an unprecedented walkout from a slate of playoff games the following night.

The message from LeBron James and the rest of pro basketball was clear: If you won't pay attention to the social injustice that continues to plague the nation, maybe you'll take notice when your sports are gone. It was a powerful gesture -- and now teams across the NFL had to decide what kind of statement they wanted to make.

Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts in shock when Rams communications man Artis Twyman shows him video of the Blake shooting for the first time. "Are you kidding me?" McVay asks. "What the f--- is wrong with people?"

It's the opening shot of the penultimate episode of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, one of the most powerful hours of television in the series' long history. The scene ends with the camera holding on McVay, silent and pensive as he sits on a couch in his office. "Like the rest of the country," Hard Knocks narrator Liev Schreiber intones, "Sean McVay is left with questions: Among them, how to get his team ready for the season with the world on fire?"

Elsewhere in Southern California, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn attempts to read the temperature of his own team. At first, it's not easy. He proposes over a Zoom call that the Chargers continue to practice, while offering any player the opportunity to sit out if he's not in the right place mentally or emotionally.

The timing is tricky for the Bolts. On Thursday, the team is scheduled to travel to their brand new home, SoFi Stadium, to participate in an inter-squad scrimmage that will air live on NFL Network. The team arrives in Inglewood as scheduled, even going as far to dress in the locker room. But the decision is made to call off the scrimmage. Lynn would later tell reporters the team spoke in the locker room and opted against practice in favor of reflection and dialogue surrounding social justice in the country.

Hard Knocks took us into that locker room.

"Right now I feel like a lot of guys in here got something on your mind and you need to get it out," Lynn says. "I don't want to take the football field until we get it out. And I don't give a damn how long we're in this locker room. We're gonna get it out right now. And we're gonna talk."

Soon after, special teams coach Joe Stewart addresses the team.

"Guys, I'm 62 years old ... 62. I've lived this life. I've talked to some of you men this morning," Stewart began. "I'm tired. I'm tired. I've seen it from age 6 to 62 years old. I'm tired of it. I grew up in the damn South. Excuse my damn language. I know what it's like to be oppressed.

"We talk about, 'What can we do?' You gotta lose something to get something. I look at Colin Kaepernick. His ass lost millions of f----- dollars, because he believed in something. ... If it's us, we gotta go do it. You gotta be willing to lose something. For us to talk about practice, alright, the practice. If we don't practice today, what about tomorrow? We are football players, we're not politicians, but it's up to us to speak our damn platforms. It's the mindset, men, until we make a change for ourselves, put our nuts on the damn line. That's when the change is gonna come. We got to have a damn plan, men, and that's black and white."

The meeting ends with a final Lynn address.

"I believe because of what we're doing right now, this uprising, we're making people see the gorilla in this country. Racism. And I think that's what we gotta keep doing is bringing awareness to the situation and getting the right people on our side."

Lynn's challenge is clear. Don't just speak privately about your anger and ideas for action. Use the platform of being a professional athlete to make a difference. After the meeting wraps, the players change and head back to the field for an extended round of interviews. They say their piece. Share their hopes and frustrations. It won't solve the nation's problems, but the dialogue is a start, and the whole scene -- on both the macro and micro level -- shows the tangible progress made in the four years since Kaepernick dropped to a knee.

At the end of a long day, Lynn and quarterback Tyrod Taylor sit in a small group in the locker room. Lynn is asked what the Chargers plan to do next.

"Things change like I told you every day," he replies with an exhausted smile. "So ... on my way home I'll figure out what we're going to be doing tomorrow."

The NFL must go on, just like the country where the games are played. The work is never done.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus. For more from Hanzus, check out his weekly NFL Power Rankings and listen to the Around The NFL Podcast, three times a week.

Related Content

Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings
news

Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and the rest of the championship Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings on Tuesday at a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. 
Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling
news

Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" would appear in NFL end zones this season and also encouraged voter registration.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Raiders place WR Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve ending in his season, the team announced.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL regular season football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. The Bears won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Lions sign LT Taylor Decker to multi-year extension

The Detroit Lions are signing left tackle Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport reported
Ten positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA
news

Ten positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 58,621 tests were administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel, with 23,279 of those tests administered to 2,747 players and 35,342 tests administered to 5,992 personnel. Four new confirmed positive tests were found among players, and six new confirmed positives were found among other personnel, per the NFL and NFLPA.
Bengals signing RB Joe Mixon to 4-year, $48M extension
news

Bengals signing RB Joe Mixon to 4-year, $48M extension

Joe Mixon is making a long-term home for himself along the banks of the Ohio River. Mixon is signing a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Vikings, Riley Reiff finalizing restructured contract to avoid split

A day after telling his teammates goodbye, Riley Reiff is staying put. The Vikings are finalizing a restructured contract with the left tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Browns LB Mack Wilson avoids surgery on injured knee, tweets he'll be back 'soon'

The Browns' thin linebacking corps received positive news Tuesday. Second-year linebacker Mack Wilson was fortunate to avoid knee surgery following an injury suffered during camp.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers defeated the Jaguars 45-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Jaguars RB coach: Fournette's release didn't have to do with lack of production

Jaguars running back coach Terry Robiskie said the team ending its relationship with running back Leonard Fournette had nothing to do with lack of production.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
news

Kamara's absence might be solved with contract extension

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday he spoke with sources close to Alvin Kamara who refuted the idea that the running back's absence from Saints camp has been unexcused, instead chalking it up to an injury. Kamara, though, is also in a bit of a contract dispute.
Washington Redskins first-round draft pick Sean Taylor , left, holds up a Redskins jersey with coach Joe Gibbs during a news conference on Monday April 26, 2004 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
news

Washington to rename street, mailing address after Sean Taylor, Joe Gibbs

The Washington Football Team on Tuesday announced it will update street names closely associated with the organization after two prominent members of its Ring of Fame: coach Joe Gibbs and the late Sean Taylor.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL