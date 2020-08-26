'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but they probably never watched preseason football.

Exhibition football. August football. The games where you just pray your QB doesn't get rolled up on by a clumsy backup guard. The games where mezzanine seats get floated around your office by season ticket holders desperate to offload the redhead stepchild of their investment. "Hey man, wanna pay $100 to watch the first-team offense run the counter twice and throw a screen before taking off their shoulder pads?"

No, Chad. I do not want to do that.

Nobody could miss the preseason, right?

Right?

"I do miss the preseason," quarterback Jared Goff says during "halftime" of the Rams' full squad scrimmage at shiny new SoFi Stadium, a moment caught in the third episode of Hard Knocks. "Getting some work in, watching the games, watching the young guys work."

We joked about the idea of an oncoming apocalypse for so long, we didn't know how to react when it actually kind of happened in 2020. Everything changed, and so much went away -- including the NFL's complete slate of preseason action. And as much as I'd love to mock Goff and Cooper Kupp (who was in full agreement with his QB), I really can't. I kind of miss the preseason, too. It used to feel like we were watching fake football games. But the preparation for this bizarre season feels almost naked without them.

There's one pocket of the universe where the preseason has always been loved and welcomed: The land of Hard Knocks. The show has an uncanny ability to shine light on the human drama buried in what -- on the surface, anyway -- feels like a mundane athletic affair with no apparent stakes. Hard Knocks squeezes fresh orange juice out of a cinderblock each summer, finding the Rudys on NFL rosters fighting to keep their dreams alive. These games have been a sturdy Hard Knocks storytelling pillar for years. Taking them away messes with the show's foundation.

Because, let's be honest: It's not easy to find intrigue and pathos in a controlled scrimmage where the quarterback can't even be tackled. The underdogs that dot the rosters of the Rams and Chargers are similarly hamstrung.

Imagine, for a moment, you're seventh-round rookie linebacker Clay Johnston. You're a sweet kid. You holler "Fudge!" when you get frustrated. You love football. Your dad's best friend is Brett Favre. You call him Papa Favre for some reason. Your raw ability is limited but your genuine passion for the game could help secure a roster spot if you can open some eyes on the field.

But without a preseason schedule, the stage -- already postage-stamp tiny in this environment -- is that much smaller. Johnston might be someone who can make the Rams better ... will he run out of time before getting the chance to show it?

The preseason gave longshots like Johnston a real opportunity. On Tuesday's Hard Knocks, his big moment is a series during the "developmental period" of the scrimmage. Johnston sheds a blocker and makes a tackle. He's put something on tape for the coaches to think about.