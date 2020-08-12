'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere

In normal times, the pro football teams of Los Angeles would have spent the first week of August doing what pro football teams have always done this time of year. Practices. Meetings. More practices. More meetings. Maybe a trip to a bowling alley. Rinse and repeat.

Breaking news: These ain't normal times. We live in a COVID-19 world, and COVID-19 devours routine. It cackles in the face of tradition. It stops us in our tracks, blindfolds us, then pushes us out into the great wide open. "Go ahead" it dares. "Figure it out."

NFL teams are like big families ... and they aren't so different than our own right now. We're all just trying to make sense of what's in front of us. We've all been handed a complicated new playbook and are playing catch up on a daily basis. Figure. It. Out.

That's what we see from the Rams and Chargers in the premiere of Hard Knocks, the 15th season of the landmark HBO docuseries that dropped on Tuesday night. There's very little on-field action in the 58 minutes that make up the premiere, and that's no overwrought narrative choice by NFL Films. There's very little football in the season premiere of Hard Knocks because there's very little football at football camps right now, period.

Instead, we get a peek into a world of medical testing, video conferences and lightly attended team meetings where your boss addresses you while looking like an extra from Contagion. Football feels secondary in this nascent stage of camp. You can see how this would be something of an obstacle for our head coaches, Sean McVay and Anthony Lynn.

Lynn has firsthand experience of what the world is fighting. Earlier this year, he was laying on a couch watching TV when he realized he was experiencing the same symptoms as a virus-stricken golfer who pulled out of a tournament. Shortly thereafter, Lynn found himself in quarantine, feeling like an outcast.

"You're used to fixing the problem," Lynn recalls. "Now I'm the problem."

Fortunately, Lynn escaped any serious long-term effects from his illness. He gets to live, and coach, another day.

Fellas, this year is not like any year we've had in the National Football League," Lynn tells his players in one of an infinite number of Zoom team meetings. "It's going to be chaos. And it's going to be change. And it's going to come every single day. The goals, the objectives will not change. I can't promise you're not gonna get infected. I got infected.

"Be ready for chaos. Embrace it. Because if we're going to play, the team that handled this thing the best now, is going to have the best chance of winning that trophy."

One week in, and things are going about as well as possible for our two teams. The Chargers have had zero positive tests. The Rams have also been perfect, save for one. Rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis was diagnosed with COVID-19, and now it's his time to live the life of an "outcast." No practice. No access to the facility. No connection to the outside world aside from his laptop.

Remember when a bad haircut, beefy restaurant tab, or tragic talent show demonstration was the worst thing that could befall a rookie on Hard Knocks? Like everything else, that feels like a long time ago. Familiar camp trivialities have given way to a new chaos. Embrace and adapt. There's no other choice.

