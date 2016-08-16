'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Rams a perfect fit for Los Angeles

» The Rams are serious about this Case Keenum thing! Said quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke: "We all understand the environment in terms of taking a guy No. 1 overall. Case has kept the horse blinders on and said, 'Listen, I'm going to continue to work I'm going to be the best I can be and I'm going to compete.' " You think Case really said that? Stop lying to us, Chris Weinke.