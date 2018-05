'Hard Knocks' episode recap archive

Every summer the fine folk at HBO and NFL Films chronicle one team's training camp in the acclaimed 'Hard Knocks' series. End Around's Dan Hanzus has been along for most of the ride providing episode-by-episode recaps of all the action.

NOTE: Entries will be added as they are completed in this ongoing series.

2017: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

2016: Los Angeles Rams

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

2015: Houston Texans

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

2014: Atlanta Falcons

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

2013: Cincinnati Bengals

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

2012: Miami Dolphins

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.

CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL REPORT.