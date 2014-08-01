Harbaugh: Marcus Lattimore to be a part of 49ers in '14

On last week's Around The League Podcast, we debated whether or not Marcus Lattimore would make San Francisco's 53-man active roster to start the season.
The second-year running back has yet to be cleared for on-field work, but coach Jim Harbaugh assured reporters on Friday that Lattimore has already earned a spot for 2014.
"Marcus is going to be a part of this team, in some form or fashion," Harbaugh said, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. "I know what he's got inside of him and I know what he's capable of doing on the football field. We all do."
Last year's fourth-round draft pick spent all of the 2013 season on the non-football injury list on the heels of back-to-back devastating knee injuries in 2011 and 2012 at South Carolina.
If he can return in time, Lattimore has the chance to make an impact for a backfield that lacks depth behind Frank Gore and rookie Carlos Hyde. LaMichael James is expected to miss up to a month with the dislocated elbow he suffered last week, just days after Kendall Huntersuffered a torn ACL.
In short, Harbaugh's words suggest Lattimore is a lock for the practice squad or physically unable to perform list instead of the bread line. He won't be cut.
