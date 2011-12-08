Harbaugh looks to high school offense to assist 49ers

From the slot, a receiver or running back goes in motion at nearly full speed, the quarterback snaps the ball at about the tackle-guard gap and then hands it off. The train of thought is that with momentum built -- and a lead blocker out of the back field -- the ball carrier is at an advantage to outrun stationary defenders in a race to the edge for a big gain. Also, if defenders cheat to one side to stop the sweep, that's when you gash the defense up the middle.