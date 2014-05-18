Harbaugh: Jerry Rice Jr. doing 'nice job' for Ravens

While Brandin Cooks plans to make an "immediate impact" for the New Orleans Saints, fellow rookie wide receiver Jerry Rice Jr. is just hoping to make it to training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.
The son of Hall of Fame pass-catcher Jerry Rice has checked the first box, impressing head coach John Harbaugh.
"Yeah, I'll tell you, Jerry Rice, Jr. has done a nice job," Harbaugh told the Ravens' official website on Saturday. "First of all, he is a really good athlete. He doesn't have his dad's size, but he's sure got his athleticism. When you watch him run, he runs in a real similar way.
"And the other thing is he's got that West Coast offense down. He has probably had that playbook since he was in the cradle. He knows all the rules on the crossing routes and what to do, very good hands, very smooth athlete. He did a real nice job."
The team's site noted that the 5-foot-11 Rice Jr. hauled in a pretty pass along the sideline Saturday before allowing a subsequent deep shot to sail by. He'll have another opportunity to make an impression at Sunday's final rookie camp session.
The former UNLV receiver faces a challenging numbers game to make a 90-man roster already crammed full with prospects, but the Ravens, for now, remain intrigued.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" plays the post-draft version of the game "What's More Likely" and breaks down all the latest news.